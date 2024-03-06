A 47-year-old with mental problems from Eboli stabbed his father to death at the height of an argument. The self-confessed man called his brother to warn him of the tragedy

Last night at Eboliin the province of Salerno, the 47 year old Vincenzo Santimone stabbed to death his 76-year-old father, a retired tire dealer, at the height of an argument. The same man, unemployed and with mental problems, who is now in custody, confessed to the crime, committed in a house in the Pace district. The carabinieri of the Eboli company are investigating the case, coordinated by the Salerno Prosecutor's Office.

The alarm was raised by the 47-year-old's older brother, to whom the man had turned immediately after the violent family quarrel that ended in tragedy. The coroner and the survey team of the provincial command of the Salerno carabinieri intervened at the scene of the crime.