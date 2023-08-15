Mountain: caver rescued stuck in Falco cave in Salerno

Extracted by firefighters and Alpine Rescue the speleologist injured on Monday evening in the Falco cave, in the Corleto Monforte area on the Alburni Mountains.

The girl was first reached and stabilized, finally rescued.

From what has been learned, the speleologist was in a cave with a group of friends, when she slipped while they were traveling a horizontal stretch of a few hundred meters, at a depth of about 130 meters, causing a trauma to a lower limb. In addition to the technicians from Campania, teams from Puglia, Lazio, Abruzzo, Umbria, Marche, Emilia-Romagna and Sicily attended. Due to the particular morphology of the cave, the teams of substructors of the Speleological Rescue have also been activated

