Road accident on Salerno-Reggio Calabria: two cars collided. A 7-year-old girl died

This morning, Friday 23 August, is 7-year-old girl dies in a road accidentThe collision between two cars occurred along theA2 Salerno-Reggio Calabria motorwayThe two vehicles involved are a Citroen C1, in which a passenger was travelling family from Messina composed of five people, and a Renault Captur with a couple Calabrian heading north. The stretch of road where the accident occurred is between Padula-Buonabitacolo and Sala Consilina, in direction Salerno.

The following intervened on site: Firefighters who extracted the injured from the wreckage, including the little brother of the deceased little girl. They were transported to thePolla hospital from the ambulances. The ambulance also arrived on site Sala Consilina traffic police which is conducting investigations to establish the causes of the accident.