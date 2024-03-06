A gauze left in the patient's body after a surgical operation caused his death: the entire medical team was banned. The Carabinieri of the Anti-adulteration and Health Unit of Salerno have implemented an application order of the precautionary interdictory measure ordered by the investigating judge of the Court of Salerno, request of the Prosecutor's Office led by the Prosecutor Giuseppe Borrelli against Enrico Coscioni, director of the Cardiac Surgery Department of the Company San Giovanni di Dio and Ruggi d'Aragona hospital in Salerno, as well as Gerardo Del Negro, Francesco Pirozzi, Pietro Toigo and Aniello Luca, all healthcare workers in service at the Ao and members of the surgical team chaired and coordinated by the head physician and first operator Coscioni during the aortic valve replacement surgery with bioprosthesis and coronary revascularization which the patient Umberto Maddolo underwent on 20 December 2021 in the Cardiac Surgery department.

The judge for the preliminary investigations – we read in the note signed by the prosecutor Borrelli – considered the existence of serious indications of guilt towards the 5 suspects by applying the interdictory measure of the ban on practicing the medical profession, prohibiting them from all medical activities and all the activities related to them, for a duration of 12 months at the expense of the head doctor Coscioni, 9 months at the expense of the doctors Del Negro and Toigo, as well as 6 months at the expense of the doctors Pirozzi and Puca. The circumstantial framework was obtained by the judge from the investigative activity carried out by the Carabinieri of the Nas of Salerno combined with the reports of summary information provided by the hospital staff as well as by the victim's family, and inserting these elements into the scientific perimeter traced by the various technical documents drawn up by the board of technical consultants appointed by the Prosecutor's Office.

The accusations against all members of the surgical team are divided into four profiles of guilt: the first relating to the methods of preparation for the surgical operation to which Maddolo was subjected; the second to the choices made in order to carry out the intervention; the third to the methods of execution of the chosen intervention with particular reference to the abandonment of a piece of gauze in the victim's body and, lastly, to the methods with which, once this adverse event was immediately ascertained, it was managed by the doctors . For Coscioni, the Prosecutor's Office had also requested suspension from the exercise of the public office held as president of Agenas, for which he will appeal.