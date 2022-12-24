Salerno, driver hit and killed by the bus he was driving

Tragedy in the province of Salernoin Tramonti, where a Sita driver died in accident involving the public bus he was driving and which he had parked shortly before roadside.

The vehicle overwhelmed him and the causes that led to this drama are still to be ascertained.

The man was the father of two children, was 44 years old and was born in Castel San Giorgio. As he explains from ‘Il Mattino’, the driver would have been crushed under one of the wheels of the heavy vehicle, which would then have started to zigzag impacting first against a side wall and then ending its run against a low wall which runs along the provincial road.

I immediately rushed to the spot carabinieri and immediately too two ambulancesbut the medical personnel could not do anything to save the life of the driver.

