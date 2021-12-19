Now it is the curve that asks the FIGC to be excluded from the championship. And the club’s value continues to drop

The icy wind that anticipates Christmas is waving some garnet drapes that have still been positioned in the city since last May, from the day of Salernitana’s third promotion to Serie A, but it has swept away the enthusiasm of a disappointed supporter, worried about the future of the club, also ready to start again from the amateurs just to turn the page and put the recent history behind them.

The Lotito-Mezzaroma management, which began in the summer of ten years ago, made it possible to regain the top flight starting from Serie D after a second failure, but the price paid is now very high because, after the past disputes related to timeshare, now the corporate affair, with an obligatory change of ownership but which has not yet materialized, is affecting this season. The squad is proving to be inadequate, the championship has so far been stingy with satisfactions and Salernitana, despite the change in technical leadership, has only won eight points in eighteen games (and just one in the last eight days).

Ball to the Football Association – On Friday evening, on the occasion of the badly lost match against Inter, the message addressed by the organized supporters curve to the president of the Gravina Football Federation was all too eloquent, with an explicit invitation to exclude Salernitana from the championship in respect of what was decided last July by the Federal Council which gave the green light to the Salernitana Trust to circumvent the rules on timeshare, but with the obligation to sell the company shares by the end of the year under penalty of revocation of the affiliation. The Salernitana affair is one of the items on the agenda of the next Federal Council convened for Tuesday morning in Rome, a few hours before the last match of the first round that Colantuono’s team will play in Udine. In recent days the Lega Serie A has given a precise indication, that is to carry on the championship with twenty teams avoiding the exclusion of Salernitana and also the president of Coni Malagò has expressed himself in the same way. Now the last word will be up to the FIGC which could also grant a further extension (the opinions would be conflicting at the moment), but binding it to further conditions, even more restrictive than the current ones. If so, what will the consequences be for Salernitana? This is one of the questions at the center of the discussions of the fans who fear, in the event of a new derogation, a second round punctuated by other humiliating defeats also because the corporate uncertainty, which undermines the same serenity of the team as the team has repeatedly emphasized. coach Colantuono, is likely to further condition the season. That’s why the fans are disheartened and embittered.

The city moves – In recent months, Melior and Widar Trust, the companies in charge of managing the sale of Salernitana, have not accepted the proposals received from potential buyers, deeming them lacking some requirements set by the trust deed. Italian and foreign groups have tried, in vain, the climb to Salernitana. The fans fear that the failure to sell the club is linked to a strategy by Lotito and Mezzaroma aimed at hindering attempts to acquire company shares. Precisely for this reason, to dispel any doubts, after the requests of the mayor of the city Vincenzo Napoli (“Resolve the situation in the best possible way without damaging the city”), the Salernitana Club Coordination Center asked for a meeting with the trustees who, in the meantime , welcomed the request of the Salerno parliamentary member of the Democratic Party, Piero De Luca, who had asked for a discussion with the representatives of the two companies for clarification on the negotiations carried out in recent months and on the future of Salernitana. The appointment is set in Rome and will take place between tomorrow and Tuesday.

Offer lacking – In this scenario, Console & Partners, on behalf of the Luxembourg fund Toro Capital and Francesco Di Silvio, reiterated its offer of forty million euros. But if it was rejected by the trustees (the FIGC supervises their activity as established by the Trust deed last summer), the group’s proposal was deemed lacking in some elements. Salerno calls for clarity to erase the torments of these months and, in the meantime, also urges local entrepreneurs and professionals to come forward with an appropriate and guaranteed offer also because the value of Salernitana, whose budget has not yet been approved, it is much lower than in recent months.

December 19, 2021 (change December 19, 2021 | 10:12)

