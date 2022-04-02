Tonight the championship match at Arechi: the only precedent dates back to 1947-1948, the clubs and the Municipality together in front of the plaque commemorating the Invincibles

The myth of the Grande Torino relives in Salerno just a few hours after the Salernitana-Torino match which, for the second time in their history, meet in Serie A. The only precedent dates back to the 1947-48 championship and in the then Municipal stadium, located in the center of the city, Torino won 4-1.

Right at the entrance of the plant, now named after the founder and director of Tuttosport Renato Casalbore, one of the three journalists who died in the Superga tragedy, there is a plaque commemorating the Invincibles and all those who were on board that tragic flight. The plaque was discovered twenty days after that dramatic 4 May 1949 on the occasion of the arrival of the fourth stage of the thirty-second edition of the Giro d'Italia Cosenza-Salerno which was won by Fausto Coppi on Leoni and Bartali.

Memory – This morning Turin, represented by the operational director Alberto Barile, accepted the invitation of the Municipality of Salerno and took part in the commemoration initiative which was also joined by Salernitana. “The Grande Torino is a national-popular myth that represented Italy just out of the Second World War, the parallelism with the Giro d’Italia also symbolizes the feelings that Italians expressed for these two sports – said Alberto Barile -. It is an honor and a pleasure to be here, Salerno has shown once again how hospitable it is, which thrives on emotions. It was a beautiful moment lived together “.

