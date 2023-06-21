Salerno, boy sued for aggravated defamation: revenge against the ex on a hardcore site

A 26-year-old from Salerno was reported for the crimes of impersonation and aggravated defamation for the use of the network. The young man had moved to his grandparents in Viterbo after breakup with girlfriend but he hadn’t really “filed” the end of the story and, at the news that the ex had started dating another person, it is mad with jealousy.

At first, the young man “vented” against his ex-partner, covering her with offenses and threats, before moving on to revenge, which was “consumed” on an erotic dating sitewhere the 26-year-old has phone number made public of his ex girlfriend.

From there the woman suffered numerous phone and text harassments, so much so that she was forced to change her cell phone number and file a complaint. The public prosecutor of Viterbo has delegated the investigations to the state police – to the local postal police cybernetic security operational section – which, after in-depth checks has managed to trace the young “rancorous”.

Read also: Alone, without friends and social relationships you get sick and die sooner

Subscribe to the newsletter

