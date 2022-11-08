Salerno, 16, confesses to having stabbed his grandmother: “She hit me first”

A 16-year-old from Salerno confessed to having stabbed her grandmother, stating, however, that the old woman would have hit her first. The dynamics of the murder, which took place last night in an apartment in the center of Paestum after a family quarrel, still need to be clarified. The 76-year-old was hit by seven stab wounds, including four in the back, with a snap knife that belonged to the girl’s grandfather. The 16-year-old also suffered cuts to her arm and is currently hospitalized in the Eboli hospital, where she is guarded in custody.

The young woman was found on the sidewalk with bloodstained clothes crying and despair after running out of the house in shock. Some neighbors warned the carabinieri.