Rossoblù now in last place, the Campania region has yet to recover the match against Venice

Genoa – At the last breath, Verdi gives Salernitana success in Udine and ignites the battle for salvation, allowing his team to reach Venice and Genoa at an altitude of 22with still the recovery with the lagoon to play.

It is a victory that reopens the race for salvation and that ends up involving Sampdoria even morenow at 29 points, and of course Cagliari at 28, expected from the direct clash with Genoa.

The

SUBSCRIBE HERE TO THE ALL GENOA, ALL SAMP AND ALL SPICE NEWSLETTERS