Udine – At the last breath, Verdi gives success to the Salernitana in Udine e ignites the battle for salvation, allowing his team to reach Genoa and Venice at an altitude of 22with still the recovery with the lagoon to play.

It is a victory of sacrifice, in the face of a satisfied and not very reactive Udinese, which in the end was also presumptuous, throwing itself into the attack and leaving a prairie for the counter-attack of the guests, which resulted in the 0-1 final. Orphan of Beto and Pereyra – injured – and of the disqualified Molina, Cioffi revolutionizes the formation with respect to the poker trimmed at Empoli on the eve of Easter, changing half of the players on the move and launching from the beginning three 2002: Soppy, Udogie and Samardzic. The former Nicola instead relies on 39-year-old Ribery to try to keep the flame of hope burning, fueled by the Genoa-based company.

The first occasion is created by Deulofeu, who has been in a state of grace for a month: at 7 ‘he goes away on the left and arrives on the bottom line, face to face with Sepe, but Arslan does not get a breath on the excavation in the center. The Spanish elf repeats itself at 16 ‘on the opposite side: double step and ball hissing next to the intersection. Another thirty seconds pass and Pussetto frees himself at the height of the spot, but Sepe blocks him on the way out. At 26 ‘it is the twenty-year-olds who put the chills on the guest rearguard: Soppy runs away on the right, Udogie does not arrive at the appointment with the tap-in for a fraction of a second. The time ends with the only shot on goal by the guests, which is also the best chance to score: in the 46 ‘pitched free-kick by Ribery, the Friulian defense forgets about Gyomber, who from three meters high.

In the first quarter of an hour of the resumption the only appreciable thing is the incessant cheering of the supporters of Salernitana. Just at 15 ‘Pussetto puts a cross in the center and Sepe at the exit gives the chills to him but the bianconeri forwards do not take advantage of it. Cioffi throws Walace, Makengo and Success, protagonists of the latest victories, into the fray to unlock the race. Nicola responds by removing an exhausted Ribery for Mikael. It is precisely the new player who in the 35th minute has the ball of the coup: his shot from the edge is deflected and is printed on the post against Silvestri beaten: on the rejected Bonazzoli does not find the door. Three minutes later, the usual Deulofeu replies: his free-kick, touched by the barrier, forces Sepe to make a difficult detour for a corner. The hosts increase the pressure, but Samardzic makes the omelette: a few seconds from 48 ‘he loses the ball at the edge of the area, with the defense unbalanced. Ederson leads the counterattack and waits to serve Verdi on the edge of offside. His touch on the net sends the thousands of Campania fans who believed in the feat into ecstasy. What now reopens the games.

