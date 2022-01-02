Danilo Iervolino arrives, Salernitana saves in extremis

“Inventor” of the telematic university in Italy, a shrewd businessman who in recent months (and even days) has become the protagonist of important operations. Starting with the sale of 50% of the shares to the CVC Fund for about one billion euros, only to buy the majority of Bfc Media, which among other publications also holds Forbes Italia, right on the gong at the end of 2021. His name is Dabilo Iervolino and since yesterday he has also been the “savior” of Salernitana, just bought by Claudio Lotito. Thanks to his intervention, the club will not be excluded from Serie A in compliance with the rule on double ownership, given that Lotito also controls Lazio.

Who is Danilo Iervolino, a young entrepreneur who launched the Pegaso telematic university at the age of 28

Iervolino was born on April 2, 1978 in Palma Campania, in the province of Naples, the town of his parents’ origin where he still lives today. He studied at the Parthenope University, Economics and Commerce. In 2006, at the age of only 28, he founded the Pegaso Telematic University, recognized and accredited by the Ministry of Education. A decisive and perfect move. Today, its creation against over ninety exam centers, 100 thousand students enrolled and is considered the best Italian telematic university.

Who is Danilo Iervolino: the sale of the CVC Fund and the descent into the field of publishing

In recent months, however, Iervolino has chosen to change his managerial activity. It first sold 50% of the shares of Multiversity, the holding company to which UniPegaso and the Mercatorum University belong, which it held to the CVC Fund for approximately one billion euros. And just a few days before the purchase of Salerniata he threw himself into publishing by purchasing 51% of Bfc Media, an information group specialized in personal business. Among the publications controlled by the company of which Iervolino has just taken the majority there are also Forbes Italia, Bluerating, Robb Report, Private, Ite, Assett Class, Cosmo, Equos, Bike and Trutto & Turf.

Iervolino follows in the footsteps of Cairo: new editor and new owner of a Serie A club

To buy Salernitana and also enter football as several publishers had already before him, starting with Urbano Cairo, Iervolino convinced the trustees Susanna Isgrò and Paolo Bertoli by formalizing an offer of 10 million euros with a deposit of 500 thousand euros. After the communication to the FIGC, if there are no setbacks, the 45-day extension will start to define the bureaucratic process and complete the handover. “I will do everything possible to try to save Salernitana and keep Serie A”, assured Iervolino, “I have always put a lot of enthusiasm in all my programs, this will also happen in my new football project. I am in love with the city of Salerno. this is why I want to build an osmotic relationship with the environment “.

On the other hand, the Swiss fund “Global Pacific Capital Management doo” is threatening an appeal, which claims to have been rejected two offers to take over the Campania club: one for 38 million in bank bonds and another for 26 million cash.