First half at times spectacular: the former Torino scores twice on a free kick, the Ligurians equalize with the penalties of Manaj and Verde

A very pleasant game, especially in the first 45 ‘, produces a 2-2 between Salernitana and Spezia. The point is very convenient for the Ligurians, who continue their positive streak and bring the margin over the third from last, Venezia, to 8 points. Salernitana also tries to smile: salvation is 9 points away, but the new additions have given much greater depth to Colantuono’s team. The enterprise remains desperate, but not entirely impossible.

QUALITY’ – Especially that of Simone Verdi, about reinforcements purchased in January. The attacking midfielder from Turin scored a brace with the house specialty, the free kick. The two right-hand executions at 3 ‘and 16’ are truly wonderful, interspersed with the penalty granted by Valeri with the help of the Var for a foul by Fazio on Erlic and made by the perky Manaj. La Spezia, with its slightly out of phase game creators, had the merit and the good fortune of finding a second penalty by Mousset (the least convincing of the new ones from Colantuono). Also in this case the intervention of the Var and the transformation of Daniele Verde is decisive. See also Covid: stop from Asl, the Salernitana does not leave for Udine. In B postponed Lecce-Vicenza

OUT OF PETROL – In the second half decidedly lower rhythms: Salernitana makes the game but Spezia concedes the minimum wage, without disturbing Sepe. The new entrants (among others Djuric, Perotti, Bohinen, Mikeal, Agudelo and Nzola) produce little: the last thrill is provided by Nikolaou and Erlic, who risk the omelette in the La Spezia area. But it ends up with a basically fair tie.

February 7, 2022 (change February 7, 2022 | 22:54)

