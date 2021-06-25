No direct sale, even the relaunch of Radrizzani jumps. The solution goes through a trust company of a bank

The trust to manage Salernitana is there, now it will be necessary to see if the Football Federation will judge it “true”, triggering the green light to register for the Serie A championship. The turning point comes at dinner time after a day in which whispers and silences alternate, but the longed-for pec reaches the finish line almost at the sound of the gong, at an hour and a half from the midnight dead line. So much so that for the whole evening the announced official press release of the Campania club is expected, which accredits the version of the danger definitively escaped. However, there is a first verdict: the trust solution beats the hypothesis of direct sale, in the final rush all the different offers jump like pins.

Unsuccessful relaunch – In fact, yesterday also witnessed the new relaunch of the group led by Andrea Radrizzani, the owner of Leeds United: a proposal that would have risen up to 45 million euros. For a few hours it seemed that this negotiation had ended up on the right track, but at some point this possibility also cooled down. Just as new details emerged on the trail that led instead to the Bin Zayed group in the United Arab Emirates, an offer only theoretically of 50 million given the constraints and footnotes in the document. In any case, Lotito considered all the figures far from the real value of the company, thus riding on the idea of ​​the trust. On the other hand, the Thursday afternoon press release from the company, which took it out on the media of the “alleged” offers for purchase “for the sole purpose of destabilizing the environment for secondary and promotional-advertising purposes”, gave the idea that by now the choice had been made.

What is the trust – But what is this trust? Born in the Anglo-Saxon context, in Italy the institute is regulated by a law approved in 1989 and entered into force in 1992. Basically, it is a controlled divorce between a person and his property, a way to prevent conflicts of interest and to create the “parking” at an independent reality pending the realization of the purpose indicated in the articles of association and in the regulation, in the case in question the representation of the club in the League during the ferry period and the irrevocable constraint on the sale of the company. The tool is not new to football, given that Sampdoria is also managed by a trust, but that case is completely different because there is no problem number one: the double ownership of two clubs, Lazio and Salernitana, by of Claudio Lotito or in any case of his family members (his son Enrico and his brother-in-law Marco Mezzaroma, who owns the two companies that have controlled Salernitana in recent years, Omnia Service and Morgenstern). In the next few hours, two things will have to be understood above all: the verification of the independence mechanisms of the trust, established before a notary in Rome just a few hours after the Football Federation’s ultimatum expires; the autonomy of the managers, from the central subject, the trustee, and the protector, a sort of custodian of the asset in question. The solution found by Lotito and Mezzaroma passes through a trust company of a banking group and would respect the maximum duration of 6 months indicated by the Federcalcio.

The “notice” of the Mayor – The other question is the one concerning this kind of limbo in which the company will live before the whole road map towards the sale is completed. It is clear that this situation suggests a freeze rather than a real management. For example, how far will the trust be able to move on the market? In the midst of this mixture of uncertainties and derivatives, yesterday afternoon there was the intervention of the mayor of Salerno, Vincenzo Napoli. A kind of warning to sailors that could be understood as a message to the old property, but also to the Football Association itself. “The Salernitana must play the Serie A won on the field. It is an intangible right whatever the management hypotheses brought to the evaluation of sporting activities”. The mayor of Salerno then adds that “to defend this right and protect the history of the grenade, the passion of the fans, the dignity of Salerno, the municipality of Salerno is ready, in addition to continuing to make its firm voice heard, also for legal initiatives and institutional in each location and with all available tools “.

Other front – Lotito Surely it will be necessary to wait a few hours, better days, to better focus on the characteristics of the trust, the path chosen by Lotito to avoid hitting the wall of article 16 bis of the Noif, the one that prohibits double ownership in the same category. For the president of Lazio, however, a beginning of summer is looming with another appointment between codes and judges. On 12 July, in fact, the third and final degree of sports justice will be discussed at the Guarantee College, its appeal against the 12-month sentence for the tampon affair. The same hours in which presumably the federal council, from which it is suspended precisely for the first and second degree verdicts, will say the final word on the now famous trust.

