A positive test for Salernitana, which has started its preparation for the next Serie A on the right foot.

First friendly for the Salernitana after ten days of this pre-season summer retreat, with the Campania players facing the Dolphin Curi Pescara , training that plays in Excellence . 4-2-3-1: this is the formation chosen by coach Paulo Sousa for the first seasonal outing of the grenade team. Before Fiorillo , Motoc And Fazio composed the tandem of central defenders, while Sambia And Mazzocchi they acted as low fielders on their respective lanes. In the middle of the field Iervolino And Mamadou Coulibaly . Sfait And Boultam extremes of an offensive trident with Greater central pin. Forward, space a Valencia .

The match was unlocked in the 14th minute in favor of Salernitana: from a cross in the penalty area by Sfait came to jump Valencia which found the great answer of Heatbut on the rebuttal he pounced like a hawk Boultam who signed the first goal of the day. The doubling on the guests took just over ten minutes, when in the 26th minute the action was once again started by Sfait which, this time, served Mazzocchi focusing on the area. The class of 1995 bagged after a series of feints with a splendid shot from the edge of the area that finished in the bottom corner.