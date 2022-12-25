Salerno wants to continue dreaming and the club responds present. After Ochoa , the idea is to give your coach a shot in defense and one in midfield, to increase and raise the level of the squad even further. Many names evaluated, but all already known and established in the football that matters.

For the defense there are two names. The first is that of Okoli, under Atalanta. The young center back is the author of an excellent first part of the season together with Gasperini. The second is that of Murillo, the protagonist of an unhappy year with Sampdoria, who would bring great experience to the grenade rearguard. There are currently three in midfield: Esposito, Bove and Bernabè. The first and third play in Serie B with Spal and Parma, while Bove has already made his debut with Mourinho’s Roma.