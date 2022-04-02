At the end of the Salernitana-Turin match, valid for the 31st matchday of Serie A, the grenade technician Ivan Juric spoke to the microphones of Sky Sport commenting on the match with the following statements.

Taurus returns to victory after 77 days. What responses did he get from the team?

“I liked the team a lot during this period too. We played very good games, even some less good ones, but that’s okay. We have lost points for various situations. Today it was important to win. Difficult game, they kicked long on Djuric who takes them all, but we showed a lot of character ”.

The Turin coach then also spoke to the DAZN microphones.

How satisfied are you with your group today?

“There was no lack of balance, we played much better matches today both against Inter, Bologna and Juventus. Sometimes the episodes were decisive and also referee mistakes. We took 7 posts and 3 goals at the last minute, you can always do better but I’m happy. Today was a battle with Djuric and also the pressure from Salernitana who dropped well in the match creating opportunities “.

Finally, the granata coach also commented on the match through the microphones of Torino Channel.

Today was a football of the past between thunder and lightning …

“Even the game was. Today it was not a beautiful battle from an aesthetic point of view, they play a lot of long ball on Djuric and I think the boys held up a lot on a character level and we had a good match. However, Salernitana had many positive results. in home”.

Have there been games where Taurus played better without winning, but today they capitalized well?

“For us, the last few games have been negative only for the results because, taking away the second half against Genoa, we have always done well. The episodes penalized us and slowed us down. Today we did not do well on a technical level but we put a little something into it. more at the level of bringing the result home “.

