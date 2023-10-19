At the first full training session, around a hundred fans targeted the team with a long banner. Meanwhile, Inzaghi is studying the news for the match against Cagliari

Roberto Guerriero – Salerno

The moment is not the best, the results have been disappointing so far and the fear of experiencing a season in suffering is real. After the turnaround in the technical leadership with the arrival of Pippo Inzaghi in place of the sacked Paulo Sousa, the granata Ultras waited for the first training session with the full group after the return of the nine national teams to express their disappointment and encourage the players to react. Outside the Mary Rosy sports center in Pontecagnano-Faiano which Salernitana uses for training, the fans, around a hundred, displayed a long banner with an eloquent message: "Our colors humiliated by spoiled players. Be men or you will be guests unwanted" while, under the gaze of the police, they chanted chants aimed at the team invited to give their all, to react on the field, putting aside controversies and discontent to begin to climb up the rankings and aim decisively for salvation.

alarm — The penultimate place and the only three points gained in a winless start to the championship represent a worrying wake-up call for Salernitana. The club took action by calling Filippo Inzaghi on the bench, thus giving Paulo Sousa the sack. Now, however, it is up to the team to react to erase the humiliating performances of recent times which the fans did not like.

Anticipation is growing for Sunday afternoon's match against Cagliari, the survival challenge between the two main disappointments of the tournament, even if at the moment there are just under five thousand tickets sold in advance, around twenty thousand spectators are announced at the Arechi. For Pippo Inzaghi the moment of choices is approaching; for his debut on the Salernitana bench, the fifty-year-old coach intends to change the formation (4-3-2-1?) with the deployment of a four-man defense and some new formations but there is no shortage of doubts. Regardless of the choices, it will be the players' motivations and desire for redemption that will make the difference in a team looking for their first victory of the season.