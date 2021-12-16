the full note

Below is the complete text of the press release issued by the Trustees, in which it is finally underlined that they will ensure the continuation of the office until the end of December 31 and continuity in the mandate until the new term that will eventually be agreed between the settlor and the FIGC: “As is known, with the Trust Salernitana 2021 deed the Settlers have entrusted the Trustee writers with the task of alienating the shareholdings representing 100% of US Salernitana 1919 Srl under specific conditions, within the deadline of December 31, 2021. The deed of Trust has allowed Salernitana to be admitted to participate in the Serie A championship, sporting season 2021/2022. Trust Deed – by constantly and promptly informing the FIGC of the expressions of interest and / or offers received, as well as sending it the related documentation. In compliance with the confidentiality duties imposed by the Trust Deed, as well as of a commercial nature, the Trustees have not disclosed to anyone, other than the FIGC, the events and / or offers received, nor the economic terms and / or the identity of potential buyers. For this purpose, it should be noted that the news released by some press organs, diffusers of economic terms and of identity and potential buyers, are without foundation. To date, none of the offers received for the purchase of the US Salernitana 2021 is acceptable pursuant to the Trust Salernitana 2021 deed, as lacking the requirements and / or conditions imposed by the deed itself (e.g. form of the offer; congruity of the price; documentation suitable for verifying the bidder’s independence; presence of the bidder’s solvency guarantees, etc.) or because, as ultimately, the bidder has not demonstrated the existence of the appropriate economic, equity and financial requirements to perfect the ‘operation. The Trustees informed the Settlers and the FIGC of the current state of the planned sale, representing the critical issues resulting from the possible failure of the sale operations by 31 December 2021, and therefore, inviting them to consider a deferral of the term of the sale operations. sale, with the aim of allowing US Salernitana 1919 Srl to conclude the current championship, at the same time ensuring its independence with the same Settlers and the subjects related to them. In any case, ensuring the continuation of the office received until the deadline of December 31, 2021, the Trustees will be able, if requested and subject to agreement with the Settlers, to ensure continuity in their mandate until the new term that will eventually be agreed between Settlers and the FIGC “.