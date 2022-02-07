The pre-match Salernitana-Spezia

La Spezia – Lo Spezia makes a stop in Campania where in the postponement of the 24th day it challenges the Salernitana of mister Colantuono, totally upset following the winter market. Mister Thiago Motta instead finds the same squad he boasted before the break, asserting the desire to block the sales to stem the handicap of the blocked market. Space therefore for 4-2-3-1, with Provedel in goal, while the defensive quartet is made up of Amian, Nikolau, Erlic and Reca. Sala and Kiwior in midfield, while the trident that acts behind the center-forward Manaj sees Verde and Gyasi on the outside and with a major attacking midfielder. Colantuono, on the other hand, is played all out and sends a good part of the new signings onto the field: Sepe, Fazio, Radovanovic and Verdi.

Kick-off at 8.45 pm, referee Valeri of the Rome section.

The formations

Salerno 4-3-2-1: Sepe – Mazzocchi, Dragusin, Fazio, Ranieri – L. Coulibaly, Radovanovic, Kastanos – Verdi, Ribery – Mousset. Available: Belec, Zortea, Kechrida, Gyomber, Gagliolo, Jaroszynski, Bohinen, Ederson, Obi, Perotti, Mikael, Djuric.

Spice 4-2-3-1: Provedel – Amian, Erlic, Nikolau, Reca – Kiwior, Sala – Gyasi, Maggiore, Green – Manaj. Available: Zoet, Zovko, Ferrer, Hristov, Bertola, Nguiamba, Bourabia, Agudelo, Strelec, Antiste, Salcedo, Nzola.

