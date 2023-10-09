A long day, punctuated by meetings and appointments, to decide the future of Salernitana. In Milan the president of the Campania club Danilo Iervolino met with the CEO Maurizio Milan and the sporting director Morgan De Sanctis. A comparison served to analyze the team’s problems and the solutions to be adopted. No official announcement but any change to the technical leadership seems inevitable even if postponed until tomorrow. Salernitana’s top manager allowed himself a few hours of reflection before deciding, he did so after meeting the expert Pippo Inzaghi, one of the coaches contacted after the defeat in Monza. Already on Sunday afternoon the fifty-year-old coach had indicated his willingness to accept a possible assignment; he reiterated this when speaking with the owners and management, all of whom were struck by the former Reggina coach’s enthusiasm and desire to return to the bench.