Salernitana sacks Pippo Inzaghi

Official communication is still missing but, from what we learn, the Salernitana he exonerated Filippo Inzaghi. According to reports the Ansain the morning the club decided to relieve the coach who paid dearly for the defeat suffered yesterday in the Salvation clash against Empoli. Already tomorrow, Salernitana will probably announce the dismissal and the name of Inzaghi's successor.