There Rome wins 1-0 over Salernitana in the Sunday postponement of the first day of Serie A, played at the ‘Arechi’ stadium in Salerno. Cristante’s goal in the 33rd minute decides the match. Maximum result with minimum effort Mourinho’s team. The Giallorossi start well and come close to scoring with Zaniolo, the hosts respond with Bonazzoli but Rui Patricio saves. At 33 ‘comes Cristante’s decisive goal with a shot from outside the box, at the end of the first fraction Dybala hits a post. In the second half, Roma tries to close the match and tries again with Dybala and Zaniolo. In the final goal canceled for offside in Wijnaldum, on his debut in Serie A.

The Giallorossi are in control of the game from the very start, they impose the pace and create several chances, especially with Zaniolo who wastes three scoring in about twenty minutes, two of which are sensational. Dybala stands out for its liveliness, Abraham puts himself at the service of the two playmakers. The agreement of the attack trio is good but in the end it is Cristante who unravels the problem. The midfielder on 33 ‘receives the ball from the edge of the area and unloads a left diagonal that ends up on the far post where Sepe cannot reach. Rome, which risks little, controls and relies on the heavy trident to strike: Dybala is stopped by the post, Abraham by a providential intervention by Mazzocchi with a practically empty goal.

In the second half the music is the same: Roma makes the game but does not sink the blow. Dybala has an opportunity thrown in depth by Spinazzola, but he does not find the door. Matic made his debut in the 68th minute, then it was Wijnaldum’s turn. The Salernitana on the other side is hardly ever seen from the parts of Rui Patricio: the grenades are unconvinced and not very reactive, with Mancini and Ibanez good at reading and anticipating the attackers, at defending with order and at locking the three points.

SPEZIA-EMPOLI – Spezia beat Empoli 1-0 in the postponement played at the ‘Alberto Picco’ stadium in the Ligurian city. Di Nzola scored the match goal in the 36th minute.