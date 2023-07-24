Salernitana archives its second seasonal friendly test! After the huge success on the Dolphin Curi Pescara here is the narrow victory of Paulo’s team Sousa on the Picernus . The latter, a team playing in the championship of Lega Pro who finished sixth in the group last year c and deleted from Foggia in the first round of the playoffs.

THE COMMENT

—

The match between the formation of the patron Iervolino and the Lucan one was very drawn and carried forward by the enthusiasm of the audience in the stands. The first big play of the contest was to Kastanos in the 32nd minute: an excellent shot by the Greek midfielder, which was promptly rejected by the opposing goalkeeper. Decisive Summa touch and ball on the wood! On the third of the recovery is the Salernitana to take the stage and advantage: Sambia’s descent on the right, a kissing cross for Candreva and the conclusion of the former Sampdoria and Lazio winger who leaves the Rossoblù goalkeeper no chance. Longo’s team will also have the opportunity to equalize: in the 28th minute Murano gets rid of Lovato and lets go of a left that ends up on the crossbar. Here too, the touch of who is between the posts is important, in this case Alloca. 1-0 for Paulo’s team Sousa the final result.