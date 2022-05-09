The sensational run-up of Salernitana stops momentarily, fresh from 6 consecutive games without defeat (4 wins, 2 even), record streak for the Hippocampus in Serie A. Altar freezes the Arechi at 99 ‘, imposing the same. But the grenades in any case have fate in their hands: the salvation discourse is postponed, with the match in Empoli next week which will be decisive in this regard.

Great impact of the Cypriot Kastanos (vote 7 – 8 million). The player, whose card is owned by Juventus, gives freshness to the median and wins the penalty of the momentary 1-0 looking for (and finding) the unequivocal contact with Lovato. Verdi (rating 6.5 – 16 million) from the spot is icy: the former Turin and Naples scores the fifth goal with the Salernitana shirt, the third in the last five games. Often decisive goals and which have brought important points as a dowry: the playmaker found the size of him in Salerno offering generous performances and always above the sufficiency. Fazio (vote 6.5-6 million) confirms himself as a rock: he gives the crumbs to the Cagliari strikers, always being decisive in the choices. Head or foot he anticipates his opponents with class, not disdaining some advances on the trocar to create superiority.

Flop

Three games in six days make themselves heard. Shine is lost and sometimes the legs don’t follow what the head says. Proof of this is the performance of Ederson (rating 5.5 – 14 million) and Lassana Coulibaly (rating 5 – 10 million) almost always among the best in Nicola’s team and who yesterday felt fatigue. Many wrong steps and, for him, the decisive mistake on Altare that physically dominates him for the 1-1 which decrees parity for Arechi. Recovered at the last minute (Sepe vote 5 – 11 million) he practically played with only one eye (the right hand still carries the ball suffered by Henry during the recovery against Venice). Well in the exits, in the excited final he loses concentration at first risking a lot (penalty canceled by the Var), then he has to bow to Altare’s header when the time is up. Nicola’s team, therefore, postpones the appointment with the salvation which is still feasible. The team from Campania has a point of advantage over Cagliari and, with a victory, could grab a historic milestone (never reached so far by the club, namely the stay in A) and which, up to three weeks ago was nothing short of unattainable. In this championship final, focusing on the players of Genoa, Cagliari and Salernitana is not a wrong idea: the three teams will play for their stay in the top flight and therefore will try everything in search of decisive goals and bonuses to maintain the category.