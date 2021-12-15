It had to be the day of the white or almost white smoke. The two Trustees of Salernitana had written it in their latest press release, setting 15 December as the moment in which to put down the collected papers and approach the solution of the case, the sale of the club to avoid ending up in the ravine of the revoked affiliation for having violated the prohibition of double ownership in the same football category. But the silence explained all the embarrassments of the moment.