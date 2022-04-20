NICOLA ANALYZES MATCH – “I’m happy for the fans, for the kids and for the club. We took our second consecutive victory against a very strong and very fit team. There is satisfaction, but we know that we still have a lot to do to achieve a dream. We are aware that we will have to make an extraordinary series of results, but we want to try at all costs. I am also very happy for Verdi, because he is a quality player and entered the game with the right attitude ”. These are the words of the coach Davide Nicola in the post-match of Udinese – Salernitana. The coach then concluded: “We tried to dose our energy a little because we will have another very difficult match on Sunday. In the second half we grew at a distance and it went well for us. Now we will have to recover our strength and get to Sunday in the best possible way ”.