After the victory on Sampdoria’s ground, Salernitana won three gold points in Udine that give Campania new hope of salvation. Ribery’s team rises to 22 and hooks Genoa and Venice at the bottom of the standings, at -6 from Cagliari but with a game still to be recovered against Venice.
NICOLA ANALYZES MATCH – “I’m happy for the fans, for the kids and for the club. We took our second consecutive victory against a very strong and very fit team. There is satisfaction, but we know that we still have a lot to do to achieve a dream. We are aware that we will have to make an extraordinary series of results, but we want to try at all costs. I am also very happy for Verdi, because he is a quality player and entered the game with the right attitude ”. These are the words of the coach Davide Nicola in the post-match of Udinese – Salernitana. The coach then concluded: “We tried to dose our energy a little because we will have another very difficult match on Sunday. In the second half we grew at a distance and it went well for us. Now we will have to recover our strength and get to Sunday in the best possible way ”.
April 20, 2022 (change April 20, 2022 | 22:39)
