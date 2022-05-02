The Salernitana technician, Davide Nicola analyzed the draw on Atalanta’s pitch on DAZN’s microphones: “We always want to win, the guys are surprising me more and more and tonight we did our best. In Bergamo it was not easy against an Atalanta fighting for an important goal and it’s not an easy thing for anyone to take away a point. The boys showed conviction and courage and I’m sorry I missed the second goal but the draw is right and I’m very happy. Scoring a goal in the 83rd minute makes you nervous too if they could have scored earlier as we too could have closed it. We have to continue on this path and try. We have grown in terms of performance, order and organization and the boys are committed every day. This team believes in it more and more every day and makes me proud to be able to coach them. to Thursday at the match against Venice “.