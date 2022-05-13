The Salernitana coach will change little compared to the team lined up on Sunday against Cagliari

Salerno – In Salerno, the expectation is growing for the transfer to Empoli, a game that can change the season of the Campania region and secure salvation.

Davide Nicola’s men have made an incredible comeback (14 points in the last 6 games) but, 180 ‘from the end of the season, they will have to continue running to keep the top flight.

