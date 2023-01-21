Salernitana Napoli live streaming, TV and probable formations of the Serie A match

SALERNITANA NAPLES STREAMING TV – Tonight, Saturday 21 January 2023, at 18 Salernitana and Napoli take to the field at the Arechi stadium in Salerno, a match valid for the 19th day of Serie A 2022-2023. Where to see Salernitana Naples live TV and live streaming? Sky Sports or Dazn? Below are all the answers on how and where to see the game in detail:

Where to see it on TV and live streaming

The Serie A match between Salernitana and Naples will be visible live on TV on the online platform DAZN. Extensive pre and post match forecast with interviews with the protagonists and comments in the studio with the various guests and experts. The kick-off of Salernitana Napoli is scheduled for 6 pm today, Saturday 21 January 2023. In this article we then explained which are the best sites to watch football matches in streaming in excellent quality and in a totally legal way . Also because, we remind you, piracy is a crime.

WHERE TO SEE STREAMING SOCCER MATCHES

Probable lineups

We have seen where to see Salernitana Naples on TV and live streaming, but who plays? What are the likely lineups? Let’s see together what the choices of the two coaches could be for today’s match:

See also Suzuki full hybrid engine, how it works Salerno (3-4-1-2): Ochoa, Lovato, Gyomber, Fazio, Candreva, Nicolussi, Coulibaly, Bradarico, Vilhena, Dia, Bonazzoli Naples (4-3-3): Meret, DiLorenzo, Rahmani, Kim, Mario Rui, Angussa, Lobotka, Zielinski, Lozano, Osimhen, Kvaratskelia

ALL THE NEWS ON SERIES A