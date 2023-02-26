Salernitana beat Monza 3-0 in a match of the 24th day of Serie A played at the Arechi stadium in Salerno. Goals from Coulibaly in the 52nd minute, Kastanos in the 66th minute and Candreva in the 71st minute decided the match. The guests also closed in ten for Donati’s expulsion in the 87th minute for a second yellow card. In the standings, the grenades rise to 24 in sixteenth position, while the brianzoli remain eleventh with 29 points.