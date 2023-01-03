After a 52-day break, Serie A is back: the match between Salernitana and Milan opens on matchday 16, Inter-Napoli closes

Milan resumes its run-up to leaders Napoli: the Azzurri are eight points away but are guests of Inter at the San Siro. Midweek round that could allow Milan to shorten and confirm themselves as one of the favorites to win the second consecutive Scudetto. After a World Cup more on the bench than on the pitch (not without controversy at home) Rafael Leao returns to play with his Milan against Salernitana for which he has never scored.

The Portuguese has an average of one shot on goal per game but in the last match in February he hit the target twice without finding the way to goal. Salernitana is among the teams that allow the most shots per game (15.6) and that makes the most saves (52), with Sepe as a great protagonist in this first part of the season. Furthermore, the Rossoneri have shot 251 times in 15 matchdays, only Napoli have scored more times (272). Milan cannot afford a misstep and will try in every way to win, relying above all on their key man: Over 1.5 shots on target by Leao at 2.75 with Better, 2.62 with Bet365 and 1.80 with Novibet. See also The footballers to follow 'Ones to Watch' of FIFA 23

Salernitana-Milan prediction — Salernitana hosts Milan in Wednesday’s lunch match: guests clearly favored in the odds but watch out for Nicola’s boys who already last year managed to stop the future Italian champions on 2-2. Challenge with a far from obvious outcome, read the Salernitana-Milan prediction here.

