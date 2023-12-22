A goal from Jovic in the 90th minute prevented Milan from defeating Salernitana away. Under the eyes of Ibrahimovic in the stands at Arechi in his new role as advisor, the Rossoneri draw 2-2 in the preview of the 17th matchday of Serie A. Pioli's boys took the lead with Tomori in the 17th minute but suffered a comeback from the Granata with goals from Fazio and Candreva between the two halves. The Serbian striker will take care of saving Milan who remain third in the standings with 33 points, -8 from Inter and -4 from Juventus who can extend further tomorrow. Inzaghi's team is left with a bitter taste for the near miss and the point gained is not enough to leave them in last place in the standings at 9.

The match

At the start of the match the hosts immediately threatened after 6 minutes. Excellent first play by Tchaouna who invites Candreva to volley, blocked by the defense. The action continues and another ball arrives in the middle for Dia who hits it with the right wing and calls Maignan to intervene for a corner. Immediately afterwards, however, Pioli's team took control of the match and after two chances with Pulisic and Giroud took the lead in the 17th minute: following a free kick, the ball after a deflection fell prey to Leao on the right, the Portuguese put it in half and Tomori heads the score to make it 1-0.

In the 26th minute Leao's progression gains space and flies towards the area in an almost central position: deep ball for the insertion of Theo Hernandez, stopped by Costil with a low exit. On the half hour Candreva goes to cross and finds Bennacer's deflection into the area which tests Maignan's reflexes: the Rossoneri goalkeeper is very careful and blocks the ball. In the 33rd minute Milan was exposed in defense and Salernitana found itself with interesting spaces in attack: the ball was passed to Candreva who returned on the left foot and shot from the edge, missing the target. In the 41st minute, a good move by the home team, a low ball in the middle from Candreva to Kastanos who manages to catch it on the slide and forces Maignan into a great deflection into the corner. The Campania goal comes right from the corner: a cross into the middle and a winning cross header from Fazio that makes it 1-1.

In the first part of the second half, Milan held the ball, trying to increase the offensive pressure with Salernitana holding up without any particular problems. In the 16th minute Loftus-Cheek gets the first opportunity: the former Chelsea player does well to return to the area and create space for the left-footed shot, Costil stretches out and denies him the goal. In the 18th minute the Granata turn the game around. With Tomori on the ground due to a muscle problem, the hosts recover the ball and go on the counterattack: the ball is widened to the right for Candreva who shoots from outside at the near post and 'holes' Maignan for the 2-1.

At 22' Mazzocchi close to scoring a hat trick. Salernitana's free-kick scheme hits horizontally for the full-back's right-footed shot from distance: Maignan sees it at the end but manages to deflect it into a corner. Shortly afterwards, double substitution for Pioli who sends Chukwueze and Jovic onto the field for Pulisic and Bennacer. In the 33rd minute Inzaghi responds with a triple substitution: Mazzocchi, Kastanos and Tchaouna out, Bronn, Martegani and Jovane Cabral in.

In the 37th minute, the Rossoneri were one step away from equalizing: Leao's takeoff on the left, cross into the middle for Jovic's header, blocked by the goalkeeper, then on the rebound another close-range attempt and a great response from Costil again. At 45' the equalizer arrives. Jovic scores again for the Rossoneri: a cross into the middle, Giroud's header and a volley from the former Viola player who makes it 2-2 at the last minute.