Salernitana, latest news: sale or exclusion from the championship?

In or out. By midnight today the Salernitana must change hands otherwise she will be excluded from the Serie A championship. adventure. What is certain is that yesterday evening, December 30th, nothing had yet arrived at the Football Federation and no communication on proposals received had been made by Melior and Widar Trust. An alarming scenario, to say the least, if we also consider that today the banks will close early, at 12, and therefore the time to save the club is very little …

Three offers

According to what Il Mattino reports today, for Salernitana there would be “three offers. Iervolino, an entrepreneur from Campania who founded the Pegaso telematic university, which offered 10 million for the club and another 22 for management between now and June. Then there are members of the consortium headed by Francesco Agnello, a Torrese with interests in the distribution of water and drinks, and a group from Salerno. Watch out, then, to possible outsiders who could strategically reveal themselves only at the last minute.

Meeting in Rome

In the last few hours, the trustees have had a long meeting in Rome in the presence of leading financial advisors, lawyers and notaries. On the table there would be two interesting offers: that of a Luxembourg group that operates in the world of cinema and which is headed by the entrepreneur Francesco Di Silvio and another of two professionals apparently engaged in the field of electricity whose names remain top secret. The binding and congruous offer from lawyer Roberto Orlando and lawyer Michele Tedesco also arrived today, but Orlando did not appear very optimistic and could raise his voice in the appropriate forums. “We want clarity and transparency on the part of trustees, settlers and the Federation – his words -. We are going to buy a practically second-division club, with a compromised ranking situation and the need to start a new course that includes targeted investments and the purchase of owned players who offer a certain type of football. We have clear ideas and reiterate that it is not a speculative maneuver: we would be willing to deal with new buyers even an hour after taking the Salernitana, selling it at the purchase price. We are interested in avoiding the cancellation of the Salernitana, we know that we will go all the way if we notice any inconsistencies “.