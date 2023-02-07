The statements made by the Salernitana coach at the end of the match

After the defeat suffered in that stadium ArechisDavid Nicholas spoke to the microphones of Dazn. The technician of Salernitana analyzed the performance offered by his team on the occasion of the match valid for the twenty-first day of the championship A league against the Juventusended with the result of 0-3.

“We did reasonably well in the first half, but we conceded in key moments of the game. We have to accept this, without crucifying players, especially young people like Nicolussi Caviglia. When you concede goals in certain moments against teams like Juventus it’s not easy to react. In the second half we had to change something to try to raise the center of gravity and be more aggressive, we immediately conceded the third goal and it became more difficult to reopen it. We have to recognize the merits of the opponent, but in the first half we kept the field well”.

Now we have to prepare for the delicate challenge of Verona: “We wanted to do better, now let’s think about Monday, it will be very important and we will have to be ready. We attacked more to the right and Dia struggled to show speed. We weren’t very quick around the ball, but Juventus lowered their center of gravity to find space. I repeat, in the first half we didn’t do badly. Let’s take what’s good, that is the mentality with which we wanted to approach the game and work on what didn’t work. On a mental level, nothing should snap, this team has always been present in the weekly work, the path is right, but we must try to be more continuous”.

