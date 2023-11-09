The words of Salernitana’s coach, Filippo Inzaghi, on the eve of the match against Sassuolo at the “Mapei Stadium”.

Sassuolo-Salernitana is less and less missing. Tomorrow, Friday 10 November, at 6.30pm the neroverdi will challenge the granata at Mapei Stadium in the race valid for twelfth day of Serie A. A match that will pit two teams that are experiencing a moment of profound crisis, with both in search of a success that has been missing for too long: the neroverdi have been without a goal since 27 September 2023, while the granata have not yet gained no victories in the current season.

The Salernitana coach presented the match, which comes after the home defeat against Napoli Filippo Inzaghi, spoke at the usual press conference the day before.

“Difficult start? Yes, I expected it. Otherwise I wouldn’t be here today. I arrived recently but I think I understand many more dynamics. We needed to work hard to regain physical strength and convictions. From a mental point of view there have been steps forward, I had found a difficult situation. The post-derby applause gives us strength and courage, we have to respect the club and the fans. As a coach I have to ensure this and I hope they start to understand how lucky we are. I would like to stay in Salerno for many years to open a winning cycle, we have a crazy audience and we know that there are clubs in Emilia that will celebrate 25 years. Words count for nothing, we need answers on the pitch. Since the match against Sampdoria I have seen a different Salernitana, but fighting must be normal. I am sure we will get out of this situation, however, the points weigh now but May is far away and we want to give ourselves a moment of serenity. We are training the way I like it and I’m sure we can go and win on the Sassuolo pitch.”

On the importance of finding victory again: “I am more and more convinced of this. It’s true that last year things were going well, but it’s also true that 4 games out of 24 were won. There was a need to recover morale, but the main problem was the legs. The head does a lot but we needed to work more from an athletic point of view. Everyone has their own methodologies, God forbid, but if I’m here it’s clear that there were problems. I don’t put my hands forward or look for alibis, I want to make an impact and convey the desire to fight. If the attitude is the same as in the derby, I am convinced that we will be satisfied.”

About Simy: “First of all, I’m sorry about Cabral’s injury. I’m happy for Simy, he was an example for the group and earned this chance training after training. We need him in that role. Let’s not expect miracles but the player who enchanted everyone until recently can return. The man deserves this second chance, even before the player.”

On his position: “I don’t care about rumors. I don’t have a magic wand, to fix things you don’t need a crystal ball but time. I want this to become a group of real players, who give their soul for the fans. We are on the right track. I also asked you in the press for a hand, it’s not happening as necessary but it’s fine all the same.”

On the form: “A coach who only plays one module means that he thinks he is decisive, but I think that it is the players who make the difference. They are numbers, which you cling to too many times. We make choices based on the characteristics of the opponent. We we don’t have to invent anything: if Bohinen plays we switch to three in midfield, vice versa we play with two. If we have the right attitude we can even line up with three in front, as long as everyone runs. This team won and lost with every module.”

On tomorrow’s race: “Bradaric and Mazzocchi played a great match against Napoli, they contained very high-level opponents well. Sassuolo? I’m of little interest at the moment, I know they beat Inter and Juventus and this is enough to understand how strong they are. But I watch in my house, It is necessary for Salernitana to play a very high level match and return home with three points.”

