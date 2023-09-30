Salernitana Inter live streaming, TV and probable lineups of the Serie A match

SALERNITANA INTER STREAMING TV – Today, Saturday 30 September 2023, at 8.45 pm Salernitana and Inter take the field at the Ciro Vigorito stadium in Salerno, a match valid for the seventh day of the 2023-2024 Serie A. Where to watch Salernitana Inter live on TV and live streaming? Sky Sports or Dazn? Below are all the answers on how and where to watch the match in detail:

Where to see it on TV and live streaming

The Serie A match between Salernitana and Inter will be visible live on TV on the online platform DAZN and via satellite on Sky Sports. Extensive pre- and post-match scheduled with interviews with the protagonists and in-studio comments with various guests and experts. Salernitana Inter's kick-off is scheduled for 8.45pm today, Saturday 30 September 2023.

Probable lineups

We have seen where to watch Salernitana Inter on TV and live streaming, but who plays? What are the probable lineups? Let’s see together what the two coaches’ choices could be for today’s match:

SALERNITANA (3-4-2-1): Ochoa; Lovato, Gyomber, Pirola; Mazzocchi, Legowski, Maggiore, Bradaric; Kastanos, Jovane Cabral; Dia.

INTER (3-5-2): Sommer; Pavard, Acerbi, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Lautaro, Thuram.

