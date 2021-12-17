Salernitana Inter live streaming, TV and probable line-ups of the Serie A match

SALERNITANA INTER STREAMING TV – Today, Friday 17 December 2021, at 20.45 Salernitana and Inter take the field at the Arechi stadium in Salerno, a match valid for the 18th matchday of Serie A 2021-2022. Where to see Salernitana Inter live on TV and live streaming? Sky Sport or Dazn? Here are all the answers on how and where to see the game in detail:

Where to see it on TV and live streaming

The Serie A match between Salernitana and Inter will be visible live on TV on the DAZN online platform and on Sky Sport. Expected ample pre and post game with interviews with the protagonists and comments in the studio with the various guests and experts. The kick-off of Salernitana Inter is scheduled for 20.45 today, Friday 17 December 2021. In this article we have then explained which are the best sites to watch football matches in streaming in excellent quality and totally legal. Also because, we remind you, piracy is a crime.

WHERE TO SEE SOCCER MATCHES IN STREAMING

The probable formations

We have seen where to see Salernitana Inter on TV and live streaming, but who plays? What are the probable formations? Let’s see together what the choices of the two coaches could be for today’s match:

Salerno (3-5-2): Belec; Veseli, Gyomber, Bogdan; Kechrida, Obi, L. Coulibaly, Kastanos, Ranieri; Simy, Ribery.

Inter (3-5-2): Handanovic; Skriniar, de Vrij, A. Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Brozovic, Calhanoglu, Perisic; Lautaro, Sanchez.

ALL THE NEWS ABOUT SERIES A

THE 2021-2022 SERIE A CALENDAR