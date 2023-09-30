Inter wins 3-0 on the Salernitana pitch with Lautaro’s extraordinary poker in the match valid for the seventh day of the 2023-2024 Serie A. The Nerazzurri rise to 18 points and maintain first place in the standings with Milan. Salernitana remains at 3 points after the defeat in the second half: Lautaro, who started from the bench, came on in the 54th minute and scored 4 times.

The match

Inter started with their foot on the accelerator and came close to scoring in the 6th minute. Header from Thuram, miracle from Ochoa who deflects. The attacker tries again in the 11th minute, another header and the ball goes out after a providential deflection by a defender. Salernitana, which features Dia again in attack, struggles to get out of the bunker.

The Campanians aim to close spaces to resist the Nerazzurri’s pressure. In the 30th minute, finally, signs of the hosts. Kastanos looks for the left-footed joker, the ball doesn’t end up very far from the posts. The match lights up and becomes more balanced in the last quarter of an hour of the first half: Inter tries with Klaassen, blocked by the defence, and Salernitana responds with Cabral’s imprecise strike.

Inter’s script changes in the second half, when Inzaghi throws Lautaro into the fray. The Argentine striker came on in the 54th minute and took 8 minutes to open the game. Restart, low cross from Thuram e Lautaro scores with a soft touch: 0-1. Salernitana had the strength to react immediately, but Legowski’s goal in the 66th minute was canceled by VAR for offside. Inter virtually closed the score in the 77th minute with Lautaro’s second gem. Cross by Barella, the Argentine volleys and hits Ochoa: 0-2. Lautaro is still not satisfied and before the end he completes his personal hat trick. Lovato knocks out Thuram, penalty: the Argentine center forward makes no mistakes and scores the 0-3. The striker had a great evening and in the 89th minute he clocked in again, this time at the suggestion of Carlos Augusto: 0-4, curtain on the Lautaro show.