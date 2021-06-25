The grenade club with a note on its website has formalized the transfer of all the shares to the Salernitana 2021 trust: “Acts transmitted to the FIGC”. General Ugo Marchetti was the sole administrator
The decision on the new ownership of Salernitana was expected by midnight today. It was necessary to respect the deadline set by the Federal Council on the basis of the rule prohibiting double ownership in the same category. With an official note, the grenade club announced that it had sent all the documents to the FIGC in time: “In compliance with the provisions of the Italian Football Federation, Omnia Service Srl and Morgenstern Srl declare that they have transferred their respective holdings equal to ‘entire share capital of US Salernitana 1919 Srl to the Salernitana 2021 trust aimed at the sale of the aforementioned shareholdings “.
The press release
–
The note reads: “General Ugo Marchetti was appointed as the new Sole Director of the US Salernitana 1919. All the documents have been sent to the FIGC. Omnia Service and Morgenstern and the Lotito and Mezzaroma families thank Dr. Luciano Corradi for the work carried out and address an affectionate greeting and warm thanks to all the fans of Salernitana, to the city of Salerno and to the Salerno authorities and institutions for these wonderful years spent together full of successes, joys and satisfactions “. Now the ball goes to the Figc.
June 25, 2021 (change June 25, 2021 | 23:39)
