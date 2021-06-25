The decision on the new ownership of Salernitana was expected by midnight today. It was necessary to respect the deadline set by the Federal Council on the basis of the rule prohibiting double ownership in the same category. With an official note, the grenade club announced that it had sent all the documents to the FIGC in time: “In compliance with the provisions of the Italian Football Federation, Omnia Service Srl and Morgenstern Srl declare that they have transferred their respective holdings equal to ‘entire share capital of US Salernitana 1919 Srl to the Salernitana 2021 trust aimed at the sale of the aforementioned shareholdings “.