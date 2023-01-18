First the exemption, then the reverse. Salernitana has decided to put Davide Nicola back on their bench. After the heavy 8-2 defeat against Atalanta, the president of the granata club relieved the coach of his duties. Then today, January 18, 2023, the grenade company announced the reverse announcing the “white smoke: Davide Nicola is still the coach of Salernitana”. Although in the last few hours there had been several names of technicians probed by the club.

“I immediately mea culpa, assuming all the responsibilities”, “now let’s start again together, all of us, and let’s tell another extraordinary football story”. Thus Davide Nicola in the post on Facebook with which he formalizes his return to the Salernitana bench, two days after his exemption.

“I tell you the truth. Yesterday I received a phone call from President Iervolino who, with his always amiable and kind manner, explained to me the reasons for his decision which he took with bitterness but which was to mark the discontinuity after the awful match in Bergamo against Atalanta,” wrote the coach.

“I immediately made a mea culpa, assuming all the responsibilities for an inadequate performance and the consequent heavy defeat. Because I believe in this team as well as in the men who make it up, just as I believe in the great club behind it. I asked the president with all my strength to review the exemption provision, knowing that I was touching the strings of a human soul that has a deep sensitivity to understand and strongly wants to build a different kind of football. Because I love Salerno and I blindly believe in this project. ‘Stories of men who do great things’: this is how the president has always told us, who – as I have always acknowledged – was the main architect of last season’s salvation. He is the one who instilled in us passion, personality and ferocity in achieving impossible things”.