On the eve of the challenge between Salerno AndAtalanta scheduled at the Stadium “Arechi”, Saturday 18 September starting at 20.45, the coach of the grenade team, Fabrizio Castori, during the usual pre-match press conference presented the challenge against the orobics of mister Gian Piero Gasperini.

The team coached by the former coach of Carpi, Cesena And Trapani is back from the resounding knockout suffered at the Olimpico “Great Turin”against the formation coached by Ivan Juric and seek a ready redemption tomorrow evening, against theAtalanta, in the hope of moving the ranking that sees her momentarily rear end with zero points gained after the first three days of A league. Mediagol.it collected the statements made by the technician of Marche origin during the usual meeting with specialized information operators.

ON THE TURIN KO – “I reviewed the race, I clearly reflected. There were some problems, it’s up to me to solve them. It’s hard to deal with them all together, but I expect some progress. The set-up counts but that’s not all, it’s fundamental for me. attitude. If you are not focused the modules do not count, there are other fundamental requirements to get results and start moving the rankings “.

IN THE HARD WORDS OF MARCHETTI –“It didn’t take him to understand that things were not going well. There are problems and it is a fact, we are intervening on some aspects and we hope to face Atalanta with the right attitude. Controversy? convinced that there would be some difficulties at the start. I don’t understand how we can be surprised. We work to improve every day, the field will give the verdict. The dirty clothes are washed in the family. I never hide myself. We came back from Turin humiliated , Roma were objectively too superior, in Bologna we played very well. There were profound analyzes with the boys, I keep them to myself because I respect the sacredness of the group and the dressing room. We were pleased to receive the visit of the sole administrator. I am of age and vaccinated, I know there are difficulties but I am convinced that we will be saved. Nobody wins or loses a championship after three days. I am sure that we will improve the classification and performance. to unlimited trust in the guys I train “”.

ABOUT FRANCK RIBERY – “Maybe. He’s a great player, but he had been out for a few months and needs to be added gradually. In Turin he put half an hour in his legs, now we will increase the minutes. The team as a whole has to put every player in the best conditions to perform, vice versa we struggle. For me this is a natural process, we knew very well there could be some initial difficulties. My speech is 360 °. Nobody has a magic wand, in Serie A we presented ourselves with a rose completely renewed and it takes time. I was expecting an uphill start, that’s not new. “

ON GONDO AND THE MIDFIELD EMERGENCY – “I am very happy with Cedric’s return. He has running, physical strength, he knows our game ideas and a splendid boy. As for the midfield, I say that we made a coherent choice: we wanted a playmaker, we took Ribery. Everything can be improved,” God forbid, but we are careful to make judgments after three games: I have been in football for a lifetime, we will come out at a distance and, historically, my teams are strong especially in the second round. awareness and ambition. The sums are drawn at the end, it is presumptuous to judge the squad after 270 minutes “.

ON TRAINING – “Gondo has been called up, he has interesting characteristics and I’m very happy he’s back. I’m sorry for Ruggeri’s injury, a boy who was surprising even the experts. Now it’s time for Ranieri, Jaroszynski is in strong doubt because he is not very well and it is not said he will be with us. Football gives everyone the opportunity to prove their worth, the field will be an unquestionable judge as always “.

ON THE RELATIONSHIP WITH FANS – “Not for presumption, but I feel great confidence. I find it on the street, wherever I go, and I tell everyone that the Salernitana is saved”.

ON THE EX VIOLA – “Why do you ask me about Viola and not others? I have never mentioned names. I too have read this juxtaposition every day, but we drew a line and I expressed my opinion without hiding esteem, respect and sympathy. If you choose a path it is necessary to follow it “.