Bologna wins 2-0 on the Salernitana pitch today in the match scheduled for the 15th matchday of the 2023-2024 Serie A. Zirkzee's brace allows Thiago Motta's team to reach 25 points, right in the Champions League zone. Salernitana remains last at 8.

The match

Bologna claims victory in the first 20 minutes, taking advantage of the home team's disastrous start. In the 9th minute, Posch shoots and Costil clears: Zirkzee is the fastest to reach the ball, 0-1. The attacker conceded an encore in the 20th minute taking advantage of a disastrous back pass from Lovato. Zirkzee thanks, Costil skips and scores the 2-0. Salernitana are not on the pitch: Inzaghi's team dances in defense and produces practically nothing in attack for the entire first half, which is closed by boos from the Arechi crowd. The Campanians try to change the script in the second half. Ikwuemesi has the first good ball at his disposal in the 51st minute, but wastes everything and allows Skorupski to save without problems. Bologna controls and restarts, almost scoring a trio in the 65th minute. Zirkzee turns on Ferguson who appears in front of Costil, the goalkeeper deflects it onto the post. Salernitana suddenly reopens the match in the 75th minute. Candreva pots for Simy, precise dish and goal: 1-2. The hosts would have time to attack in the last quarter of an hour. The tension rises and in the end we see little football. Bologna holds on, wins and dreams of the Champions League.