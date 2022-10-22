Salernitana-Spezia, the pictures of the match

A selection of the main actions of the match at the Arechi stadium in Salerno





Salerno – Almost twenty thousand fans Salernitana have greeted Frank Ribery who leaves football. Five minutes of applause and chants at the Arechi stadium for one of the greatest champions of French football.

Salernitana, on the day of farewell to football between emotion and tears of Franck Ribery, wins the salvation challenge with Spezia 1-0 thanks to Mazzocchi’s goal in the 48th minute. Nicola’s formation thus reaches 13 points while Gotti’s Spezia remains at 9. The match was blocked in the first half with the guests leading the game for most of the match, but with few scoring chances, except for Agudelo’s 23 ‘. At the end of the time Salernitana responds with Mazzocchi and Candreva with no luck.

In the second half the hosts gain ground and go to the net at the first lunge. At 48 ‘cross by Candreva, Ampadu tries to drive the ball out of the area but Mazzocchi arrives with a great shot around slip the ball under the intersection. La Spezia responds in the 59th minute with Nzola nearly equalizing. At 71 ‘hosts close to doubling, but on the bank of Piatek, Gyomber hits the crossbar from the edge. In the final match pressing of Spezia still close to par with Nzola, but then in the 10 ‘recovery double miracle of Dragowski, first on Piatek who only in front of the goalkeeper is hypnotized and shortly after Daniliuc crushes with his head but Dragowski still manages to save spice it. On the counterattack in the 99th minute Piatek still wastes the doubling.

Standing ovation for Ribery

Franck Ribery could not handle the emotion during his last lap of the field. The French champion, after having formalized his farewell to football, took his leave on the Arechi lawn. With shining eyes and often carrying his hand over his heart, FR7 enjoyed a standing ovation that lasted over five minutes. To welcome him at the entrance to the field was the president Danilo Iervolino who, before the starting whistle of Salernitana-Spezia, “opened” the scene. The Frenchman walked all over the field, being inundated by the applause of the people of Salerno who chanted his name for a long time. “Some lights you can’t turn them off. Thanks Frero, true champion. Fr7”, the drape unrolled in the South Siberian Curve as Ribery crossed the playing field of the Arechi. Right under the hottest sector of the plant in via Allende, the Frenchman stayed longer, thanking everyone for the warmth and support he received. A love reciprocated by the grenade people, entranced and at times incredulous for having been able to admire a champion of the caliber of Ribery on the Arechi lawn. The former Bayern, before leaving, hugged all his teammates to whom he tried to transmit the charge. After his agents Alain Migliaccio and Davide Lippi, Franck hugged Davide Nicola in a strong hug. In fact, alongside him, his new life off the pitch will begin: since yesterday Ribery has joined the technical staff of Salernitana. A new career but with the desire to continue to be a champion.