Davide Nicola’s position is necessarily very delicate: in the environment the exemption of the Salernitana coach is awaited, the club’s decision is awaited. Atalanta-Salernitana ended like this 8-2, and it could have been an even worse result for the grenades. The grenade team became the first in Serie A to concede 8 goals since the 2000s: previously it was the turn of Padova who lost with the same score to Inter in 1995-96. The problem for the coach is that the team hasn’t won since 30 October, when they beat the Olimpico against Lazio. Since then there have been 5 defeats and two draws, even if it should be remembered that there was a long break for the World Cup in Qatar and the championship restarted on January 4th. See also Inter, dad De Vrij scores and negotiates the renewal with the new agent

Clutches — The coach’s fate thus appears fatally sealed. Already in the last few days there have been rumors of friction due to the little let’s say the club’s enthusiasm for the championship conducted so far. Patron Iervolino expected many more points from the current 18 which are worth an objectively very disappointing fifth from last position. But the club had been good at denying every possible rumor, trusting the coach who in any case managed to obtain an almost miraculous salvation last year. But now that trust appears difficult to reaffirm. Who could be the new Salernitana coach? D’Aversa is in pole position to replace Nicola, but Semplici and Di Francesco are also among the candidates.

The words of the technician — “We can also do the analysis, but when you lose a match like this it means that you have the wrong attitude and you have not been a team on the pitch – Nicola’s words after the match -. I am deeply sorry for the fans, because we can do much better. Too many goals given in a superficial way, little determination, little of everything. You have to put your face on it for not having made an adequate performance. For me, only the work on the field counts and now we will have to work a lot. There was superficiality in keeping concentration high, the opponent’s strength is fine but tonight we put a lot of our own into it. We must make a profound self-criticism, without losing the sense of fighting and improving. Tonight we didn’t field that adequate competitive ignorance”. He then continued, in the interview with Dazn: “The standings can improve or regress quickly, we want to score points and we have to say that today we played the wrong game and now we need to work. I am convinced that the work will lead us to avoid such results that we no longer want to happen ”. See also Nicholas Evans, writer who whispered to horses, dies at 72

