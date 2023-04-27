Salento, violence against a 12-year-old girl during a beach party: 24-year-old entertainer under investigation

You abuse a 12-year-old girl at a beach party. It is the serious crime assumed for an animator of the Alimini resort, in Salento, accused by the alleged victim of having solicited her last summer.

The man, a 24-year-old from Milan, was entered in the register of suspects by the Lecce prosecutor’s office. The alleged crime is sexual violence, aggravated by the fact that it was committed against a person under the age of 14.

The girl also spoke of the episode to other animators but only confided in her mother when she returned from vacation. She told her that she was taken to the beach toilets and that she was abused. The investigation began a few months after the alleged violence, which took place on 26 August.

The entertainer, who has not yet been heard by the investigators, pleaded innocent and attributed the twelve-year-old’s accusations to an attempt to clear himself of having drunk.