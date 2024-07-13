“Raped in the tourist village by an entertainer”. Salento, the complaint of a 12-year-old tourist

A 12 year old girl, originally from Lazio and on holiday in Salento with her family, reported having been victim of sexual violence by a entertainer of a tourist village on the Adriatic coast. The complaint is now under investigation by the Carabinieri of Melendugno. The incident was reported on Wednesday, July 10, after the young woman confided in the abuse to the mother and aunt.

The family immediately requested the intervention of medical personnel to verify the girl’s symptoms, compatible with a sexual assault. She was then taken to hospital, where she received first aid and psychological supportactivating the so-called “pink protocol” for victims of violence.

After initial treatment, the girl and her parents were taken to the police station to help investigators with their investigations. The Carabinieri collected footage of the security cameras of the village and seized the girl’s underwear and other items for further analysis.

In the next few days the girl’s statements will be collected and the suspected staff member will be questioned. In the meantime, the young woman has returned to the hospital to continue psychological support in the “pink room” of an anti-violence center.