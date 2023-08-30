Salento, a Porsche track instead of land: farmers block everything

Snap the protest in Salento against the project to expand the test track “Nardò Technical Center” (NTC), which is part of the Porsche Engineering Group GmbHby the farms whose lands have been placed under expropriation procedure for public utility as part of the program to upgrade the Salento test center.

Local entrepreneurs have promoted alegal action aimed at challenging the deeds through which the notification of the expropriations was reached. The NTC development plan, approved at the time by the Puglia Region and included in a program agreement, provides for theexpropriation of 351 hectares of land belonging to 134 private individualsused in part by farms.

