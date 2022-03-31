The yellow of the tortured 15-year-old abandoned in the Salento countryside

It is a mystery in Salento, about the wounding of a student from 15 years of Maglie (Le) that last March 25 she did not show up at school, at 8 as usual, and was then tracked down seven hours later and rescued by the Carabinieri in a confused state.

It was ascertained, following the investigations coordinated by the prosecutor Giorgia Villa and Stefania Mininni, for the Juvenile Court, that the girl had bruises on the body and, as it emerges in these hours, two burns on the cheeks compatible with those that could have caused a cigarette lighter.

The girl, in her first year of high school, did not enter class the other day. The alarm went off when her parents – her father is a soldier – who had greeted her in the morning certain that she had gone to class, did not see her return.

The searches started in the early afternoon, the 15-year-old was found hurt and confused by the carabinieri. It is to be excluded that the adolescent was drugged, as confirmed by the results of the toxicological tests carried out. She worries that the place where she was abandoned, no one knows by whom, she is difficult to access even to the police, as if those who brought her there did not want her to be found.

The detail of the cigarette lighter burns would partially exclude that the girl was picked up and taken to those countryside hidden by kids without a license, perhaps aboard a moped.

Only investigative hypotheses at the moment. Another certainty, the 15-year-old did not suffer sexual violence, she only had one clean cut to the shirt he was wearing. Followed by medical personnel with strong psychotherapy support, the teenager claims not to remember anything. A seven-hour memory gap that is difficult, according to experts, to explain with trauma and a strong shock of fear. Who hurt the girl? Why’? Investigations continue tightly.

