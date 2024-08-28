A 14-year-old girl raped by what she thought were two friends, a 14-year-old and a 15-year-old, in the bathrooms of the Maglie station. The episode took place on July 28. After the rape, she was treated in the emergency room, where the suspicions were confirmed. The Juvenile Prosecutor’s Office has opened a case, registering the two boys, residents of the provinces of Lecce and Brindisi, as suspects. The charge is aggravated sexual assault and the cell phones were seized to trace the conversation between the boys.

Confirming the girl’s good faith is the fact that she had her mother accompany her to the appointment. After the rape, the girl allegedly asked her mother: “Come, you have to accompany me to the hospital.” The Carabinieri of Maglie then collected testimony from the victim, identified the alleged rapists and started the investigation.